Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police need your help finding a missing, runaway 12-year-old girl.

Her name is Violet Garcia, and she’s 5 foot 1 and 132 pounds.

She was last seen in the 900 block of W. Edgewood Blvd wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans with black and white checker shoes. Violet has medical complications and is in need of her medication.

Call Police if you have information on her whereabouts.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Detective Sarah Wilson: 517-483-6813