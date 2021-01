Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police need your help finding a missing 38-year-old man.

HIs name is Andrew Thomas Watson II. He is 5’5″ and 140 lbs.

Watson’s family recently reported Andrew as a missing person.

He was last seen on Georgetown Blvd. (South Lansing, MI) wearing the clothes seen in this picture.

Call Police if you have information on Andrew Thomas Watson II.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Lansing Detective Kasha Osborn: 517-483-6848