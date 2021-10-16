Lansing Police say 21-year-old woman shot in the area of West Miller Rd

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department tells 6 News that a 21-year-old woman was shot tonight in the 3000 block of West Miller Rd.

Police say the woman is facing non-life threaning injuries and is at the hospital now.

There is a large police presence on scene and there is a K9 walking around the area.

Police say there was a party going on at one of the houses in the area, but they’re not sure if it’s related.

At this time, Police say they do not have a suspect.

