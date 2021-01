LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Lansing Police Department is looking for help, identifying a suspect in a Larceny investigation.

That investigation involving the the theft of a catalytic converter in the 1000 blk. of N. Washington.

If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to call the Lansing Police Department: at 517-483-4600, Detective Jason Evans at 517-483-6823, or you can message the department on facebook.