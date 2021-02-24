Lansing Regional Chamber joins call for National Infrastructure Package

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) has joined with more than 200 chambers and business associations around the country led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in urging Congress to adopt a comprehensive infrastructure package by July 4.

In a letter to Congress, the bipartisan coalition says the country badly needs massive investment in transportation, energy, water, and communications technology.

“Living in Michigan, we know as well as anyone in the country the devastating effects that neglecting infrastructure causes in every community,” Tim Daman, president and CEO of LRCC said.

In calling for the enactment of an infrastructure package, the coalition said implementation of the legislation will: