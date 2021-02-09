Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce announces campaign to highlight small businesses

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) has launched a

campaign to highlight how small business owners in the Lansing region have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Voice of Small Business campaign will utilize multiple media platforms and include a series of themed videos that highlight the challenges small businesses have faced during the pandemic and how they have overcome setbacks and obstacles.



“Small businesses have been hit particularly hard by the COVID pandemic,” said Tim Daman, president & CEO, LRCC. “Despite the challenges of having their businesses curtailed or closed and having employees laid off, it has been amazing to witness the steadfast commitment to survive, and the resiliency needed to overcome extraordinary challenges. We want to build awareness in the community of the incredible stories of small businesses surviving and thriving during these difficult

times.”



The campaign will run from February through July 2021.



“The Voice of Small Business marketing campaign fills a need to shine a muchneeded light on the everyday struggles these business owners are facing and how general awareness of these issues can garner more communitywide support and a sense of shared purpose,” said Ashley Sandborn, director of marketing and communications, LRCC. “The videos will also celebrate the Greater Lansing business community’s resilience and innovation.”



The website landing page will be updated monthly. The stories of the Voice

of Small Business campaign can be viewed at www.lansingchamber.org/voiceofsmallbusiness.