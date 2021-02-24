Lansing Regional Chamber urges Gov Whitmer to open up events and meeting venues

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce is urging Gov. Whitmer and lawmakers to re-open meetings and event venues.

In the letter they wrote, “unfortunately, these venues are still limited to a 10-person threshold, when other instances allow safe gatherings of 100-guests at a time.”

They are requesting consideration for a capacity of 35% for meeting and event venues, both indoor and outdoor in which contract tracing would be addressed through event registration.

The letter signed by LRCC President, Tim Daman said in the letter, “all this industry is asking for is the same opportunity” as other sectors of the economy have been given in re-opening.