LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District announced at a press conference on Friday that elgible high school students in the district will receive unlimited bus passes through the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA.)

The press conference started at 11 a.m. at the CATA bus stop in front of J.W. Sexton High School.

“The Lansing School District is incredibly excited to announce a brand-new transportation plan that will better serve the students of Lansing as well as the broader community,” said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.”Our 9th-through 12th-grade students who qualify for transportation will now receive a CATA bus pass, giving them unlimited rides to and from school and after-school activities, jobs and friends and family.’

“The Board of Education is very supportive of this positive school-busing change, and several board members are parents with kids in our schools,” said Gabrielle Lawrence, president of the Lansing School District Board of Education.

“It is important to remember, there is no change for Dean Transportation school busing for our younger children up through 8th grade, and I think our high school students will really embrace even more the CATA rides and continued gas card availability. This is a win-win situation for everyone.”

Shuldiner will be joined by CATA CEO Bradley Funkhouser and other local leaders to discuss the changes.

You can watch the press conference in the video player at the top of the page.