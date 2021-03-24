Lansing School District delays return to school until mid-April

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing students will return to in-person learning beginning April 12, according to the newest update from the Lansing School District.

The announcement of the delay comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan, the superintendent, Sam Sinicropi said.

The delay applies to 4th -6th graders in schools that were originally scheduled to return Monday, March 29.

The students are scheduled to return to school after what is considered the normal spring break in Lansing.

All other schools that are scheduled to start on April 19 and 28 are still scheduled to open on those days.

The other phased-in mix of online and in-school classes remains on schedule.

Online classes will continue within the Lansing School District as of now.

The Safe Learning Plan is designed to have students work online with screen-to-screen instruction in the mornings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and have the option to attend classroom instruction in schools on those afternoons.

Wednesday will be designated for online asynchronous learning with students at home or in community center learning labs. The district will use Wednesdays as a building “deep cleaning day.”

More information on the Safe Learning Plan is online at Lansingschools.net