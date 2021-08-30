Lansing School District heads back to the classroom this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands of Lansing students will head back to the classroom today for in-person instruction, and for many, it will be their first day of high school, as sophomores and not freshmen.



Operations for the school year will look different, as everyone who is on school property will need to wear a mask due to COVID-19. Alongside this, the school will cohort students and ask that people social distance themselves.

As of now, the Lansing School District requires that both teachers and staff be vaccinated by September 30th or those who are exempt will need to submit to a daily COVID-19 test, proving a negative status.



The use of outdoor learning space will be encouraged and assigned seating will be enforced. Additional lunch periods have been added and some younger students will eat within their classroom.



Students who test positive for COVID-19 at any point will need to quarantine and anyone feeling sick is being asked to stay home. In addition, frequent sanitation will be done throughout the day.

Hallways will now have a two-way traffic flow to optimize social distancing and the school district will also have Ingham County Health Department on-site offering the COVID-19 vaccines to students with parental permission.