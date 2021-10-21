Lansing School District investigates shooting threat at Eastern High School

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District confirmed to 6 News that they investigated a school shooting threat that was written on a bathroom stall.

According to photographs sent to 6 News by parents, the message said “I will shoot this school up tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. Good luck if you survive.”

The district says that they found the message on Tuesday, they did not have school on Wednesday for a staff professional development day, and on Thursday custodians were unable to remove the message before students returned.

That’s when photos of the message started to circulate the internet.

Parents told 6 News they were not notified of the incident. When we asked an LSD if parents were notified, they said the following:

“The school is aware of the graffiti on the bathroom wall. The school did a thorough investigation, found that it was written on Tuesday at the latest, and found the threat to not be credible.”

The Lansing Police Department said they are “aware of some writing on a bathroom stall at Eastern High. The situation is being handled by the Lansing School District Department of Public Safety.”

6 News has heard from several parents who say they’re keeping their kids home.

Stay with 6 News as we continue to monitor this situation.