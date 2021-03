An empty classroom at Great Academy Ashton, as the school prepares for its reopening on March 8 after the latest lockdown curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ashton-Under-Lyne, England, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The school for approximately 1300 pupils aged 11 to 16 in Greater Manchester will have to conduct around 450 tests per day on pupils and staff in the first 2 weeks after the return of students on Monday. (AP Photo Jon Super)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing School District Superintendent Sam Sinicropi said LSD will delay the return to hybrid learning by one week.

The original return to the SOAR Student Opportunities for Academic Re-engagement program was scheduled for March 22. It’s now been pushed back to March 29.

Sinicropi said in a video: ” As we continue to watch the Covid-19 Metrics in the Lansing Area, they are currently not meeting the minimums to return to hybrid learning.“