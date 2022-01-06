Lansing School District to return in-person on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan 10.

In the first week after their winter break, Lansing has been learning remotely due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“By going virtual this week, we were able to avoid the spike in COVID that came from the holiday break,” Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said.

Shuldiner also said that the school district was able to test hundreds of staff while still proving online instruction.

“I want to thank the staff for all of the hard work in being able to start food and device distribution on Monday, less than 48 hours after the decision was made to go virtual,” Shuldiner said.

The Lansing School District said they feel comfortable with an in-person return because of their staffs hard work.

Shuldiner will be holding a zoom meeting on Sunday to explain the decision further he said.

As Lansing has been learning virtually, other local school districts have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

At Hartland High School there were 17 possible COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Just down the road From Lansing, Okemos High School saw seven COVID cases.

The State of Michigan confirmed a two-day record of 27,346 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday-Wednesday, as the Omicron variant leads to a massive surge in cases.