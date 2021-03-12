Lansing School District’s Safe Learning Plan to include both in-person and online classes

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District’s “Safe Learning Plan” allows Lansing students to begin returning to school buildings for in-class instruction on a hybrid phased-in basis beginning March 22.

The hybrid model is open only to the students with families that have submitted a commitment form.



“Not all Lansing students will return to classroom instruction in school buildings on the same day,” superintendent Sam Sinicropi said in a press release. “This hybrid plan is a metrics-based timeline that allows parents that have completed a Family Commitment form to allow their students return to school buildings in a phased-in hybrid timeline model.”

Updates from the district will be sent to families over the next few weeks. Depending on the commitment that parents made, some students will continue to work online and some will return to the classroom in the afternoon four days a week.



The Safe Learning Plan is designed to have students work online with screen-to-screen instruction in the mornings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and have the option to attend classroom instruction in schools on those afternoons.

Wednesday will be designated for online asynchronous learning with students at home or in community center learning labs.

The district will use Wednesdays as a building “deep cleaning day.”

The Lansing School District is in the process of installing $1.5 million in high-tech air cleaning units in classrooms and UV germ killing equipment in several school buildings.

Teachers in Lansing are in the process of receiving COVID vaccinations. More information on the Safe Learning Plan is online at lansingschools.net.