Lansing small business survival grant awardees announced

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor today announced that 50 small businesses located in the City of Lansing have been awarded a Small Business Survival Grant from the state of Michigan.

In late December 2020, the State of Michigan allocated $55 million to implement the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program to support the urgent needs of Michigan small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

The Survival Grant Program is administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in partnership with regional economic development organizations around the state.

Locally, the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) received $3 million in grants for working capital support across the tri-county region including Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties. All told, 194 businesses received $15,000 each in assistance across the region.

“Our small businesses are doing their best to weather these tough times, and these important dollars will go a long way in helping them make ends meet. Congratulations to the 50 Lansing small businesses that were awarded through the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “Thank you to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for the continued support and to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for administering these grants in partnership with LEAP.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, 262 businesses have been awarded grant funds that have put about $3.2 million directly into the hands of impacted businesses in the City of Lansing.

To further support small businesses during the pandemic, Mayor Schor announced the launch of the Lansing CARES Program at his State of the City speech. Lansing CARES is a federally funded small business and microenterprise support program for businesses who have faced hardship as a result of the pandemic; it also provides funding for homelessness prevention. For more information about the Lansing CARES Program, visit www.lansingmi.gov/lansingcares.

Small businesses who need additional support are encouraged to reach out to their current bank or credit union and/or look for an SBA Certified Lender to learn about the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. For more information about PPP loans visit the State of Michigan comprehensive resource site here: http://paycheckprotectionprogrammichigan.com/.