Lansing Symphony Orchestra cancels remainder of the 2021 season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Symphony Orchestra is canceling the remainder of the 2021 season due to the pandemic.

The cancellation is in addition to the previously announced cancellations for all other 2020-2021 presented programs.

Courtney Millbrook, LSO’s Executive Director, said it is a necessary move while disappointing. “A great deal of research, analysis and discussion among staff, musicians, board members and experts contributed to our decision to cancel the remainder of the season. We did not arrive at this place lightly, but we are confident that making safe and prudent decisions now will allow us to return to the stage as soon as possible.”

Despite the cancellation of in-person performances, the LSO is creating free virtual concerts that patrons can enjoy from the comforts of their own home.

The first digital concert is now available at LSOvideo.com, and plans are in the works to have a new virtual concert each month starting in February.

For more specific concert program details, health and safety measures, ticket information, and to learn how you can support the LSO during this time, please visit www.LansingSymphony.org or call the LSO office at 517-487-5001.