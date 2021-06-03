Lansing teen sues city police department over 2019 arrest

WARNING – This video may be disturbing to some people.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing teen is suing the city, former Police Chief Mike Yankowski, and the two police officers over her arrest in June of 2019.

According to Deshaya Reed’s attorney, Elizabeth Abdonour, the 18-year-old is seeking compensation of up to $25,000 in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

THE ARREST

According to the Lansing Police Department, at the time of the incident police were called out to the 1100 block of Dakin Street to check on a 16-year-old female and 15-year-old male on probation violations, escaping from custody and runaway warrants.

At the scene, police identified themselves to the two suspects and they took off running. Shortly after, they were caught and arrested, but while walking the suspects back to the patrol car, the 16-year-old female was able to remove one of her handcuffs. Police took her to the ground to resecure her handcuffs then carried her to the nearest patrol car.

Chief Yankowski says this is when the 16-year-old started kicking a female officer, Lindsey Howley, that came to help and the officer began striking her to gain control of the situation. He added that this is standard protocol for someone who is resisting arrest. The other officer on the scene was Officer Bailey Ueberroth.

Following the arrest and video that went viral Lansing Mayor Andy Schor released the following statement:

“I am aware of the incident this morning regarding one of our police officers and the two youths who were resisting arrest. Allegations and complaints against our police officers are taken very seriously and we have launched an investigation into this incident. We hold our police officers to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.“

The Lansing Police Department said Officer Ueberroth who was only on the job for six months at the time of the arrest had his training extended for six months, a written reprimand, and more training in dealing with arrest and detaining situations. While Officer Howley, the one seen striking the Reed in the video was given a 3-day, unpaid suspension and was forced to undergo 10-hours of training in controlling suspects during arrests.