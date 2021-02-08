Lansing to administer $27 Million in emergency rental assistance grants

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the City of Lansing is expected to receive approximately $27,278,000 in federal dollars for emergency rental assistance for Lansing area residents adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Lansing will receive the dollars from Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSDHA), once legislative approval is granted from the Legislature and the Governor.

“I’m hopeful that the Legislature and Governor Whitmer will approve the $27 million dollar Emergency Rental Assistance Grant quickly, so that the City of Lansing can provide it to residents as soon as possible. Housing and homeless prevention is so important, especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud that Lansing was chosen to get these dollars out to residents, and I thank MSHDA for their continued support of our community. I look forward to working with Ingham County Continuum of Care and local agencies to administer these necessary funds,” said Mayor Schor.

A resolution to accept the MSHDA Emergency Rental Assistance Grant dollars once the state has approved the dollars has been sent to the Lansing City Council and is expected to be referred to committee. Further details on how to apply for these funds will be provided as available.

Residents who need help now, are encouraged to take advantage of the Lansing CARES rental and mortgage assistance program. Visit www.lansingmi.gov/lansingcares for more information.