UPDATE: LPD says 34-year-old man killed on 1500 block of Bailey St.

UPDATE: (10:47 p.m.) –The Lansing Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old dead.

Around 8:49 p.m. Monday LPD says they were called to the 1500 block of Bailey St. where they found a man with apparent gunshot wound.

Officers attempted first aid and then the 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

LPD says this is an active investigation and at this time the motive is unknown and they don’t have any suspect information to share.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Lieutenant Frazier at 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a large police presence on Bailey St., just south of Baker St. in Lansing.

6 News was on the scene and saw an area taped off by law enforcement and there was a K9 walking around the area.

Lansing Police and the Michigan State Police were both on the scene.

At this time, that is all the information that we have.

6 News has a call into LPD and are waiting to learn more about the incident.