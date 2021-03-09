Largest Latino event in Mid-Michigan will be drive-thru this year

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) –The largest Latino event in Mid-Michigan, Cristo Rey’s Church Fiesta, will be replaced with a drive-thru fiesta this year.

The event will take place May 29 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church grounds.

The Cristo Rey Church Raffle is a main source of revenue for the church.The winners will be announced 6:30 P.M. on May 30. Raffle tickets and a chance to win while at the same time help this cause, are available from church members, the Fiesta Coordinator, the Raffle Chair, and the church office

The Cristo Rey Church Fiesta is the largest Latino event in Mid-Michigan, attracting thousands of people to this three-day event. While the Fiesta serves to strengthen Lansing’s community’s identity, it also serves the Greater Lansing Community by showcasing the area’s rich cultural diversity. Since 1979, the Cristo Rey Church Fiesta has been the first major festival of the year in Mid-Michigan and the major fundraiser for the church.

Address: 201 W Miller Road, Lansing, MI 48911