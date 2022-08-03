LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Communities all across mid-Michigan celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday.

The nationwide campaign brings police, first responders, and their communities together for a night of celebration and community building.

The event included food and activities for people of all ages.

Organizers say the event is all about building relationships, which is important in helping the community trust the police.

“A night like this brings everyone out to understand kind of truly what the relationships mean between the neighborhood, the community and the police department. And it really shows that not every interaction that we have, that anybody has with the police department is, has to be a negative,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee.