LPD external review completed, policy changes recommended

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following a comprehensive policy review by Legal Solutions, multiple recommendations have been made to change Lansing Police Department policies.

The review comes after Mayor Andy Schor required the evaluation, hoping to fix issues that impact both LPD and the community.

In the report, challenges and recent events are discussed, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in homicides, and the protests after the death of George Floyd.

The comprehensive 47-page report has six pillars, discussing issues like use of force, body cameras, bias-free policing, accountability and oversight, employee training, community engagement, officer wellness, recruiting, retention, and arrest management.

The report says that LPD’s use of force policies should be reviewed for adjustment.

The police department’s administration has drafted a Response to Resistance policy, aiming to revise the use of force. Legal Solutions write that the Response to Resistance policy “has the potential to be the standard for use by Michigan police agencies.”

Bias is another major issue discussed in the report, with the policy put in place stating that “officers should present themselves as professionally as possible in all calls for service.”

The firm writes that the department, in order to prevent the perception of bias, should consider having stringent requirements regarding formal introductions as well as professional language.

The additional point is made that officers should have their names clearly visible on their uniforms, which includes winter attire.

With the issue of misconduct complaints, the law firm cites that complaints filed against officers should be handled in a timely fashion. The law firm goes on to say that complaint data should be available, beyond the raw complaint data that is already published online.

We appreciate the dedication and professionalism displayed by Legal Solutions Law Firm during the review process. Getting feedback and input from the Lansing community, public servants, community stakeholders, and fellow law enforcement allows constructive viewpoints the department can learn and grow from.” Interim Chief Ellery Sosebee

To view the whole report, click here.