LPD gives update on double-homicide, father of returned girls still on the run

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday night around 5:34 p.m., Lansing Police Officers were called to the 1200 block of W. Michigan Ave., where they found two women dead with gun shot wounds, and a 6-year-old boy injured with a gunshot wound.

One of the women was 46-years-old and the other was a 24-years-old.

The 6-year-old was taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.

Shortly after that, an Amber Alert was issued for two girls, Lilliana Reynolds and Zymani Reynolds, as they were taken by the two suspects after the double-homicide.

Today, LPD tells us that the two girls were found at a home in North Lansing are healthy and safe.

One of the suspects, Brion Reynolds, is the father of both of the girls and is still on the loose.

Gavin Anspach, the other suspect, was found by the police and is being questioned.

Police say that the SUV used during the homicides has been found.