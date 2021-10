LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has identified the 34-year-old man who was killed Monday night in the 1500 block of Bailey St.

Elton Johnson Jr. from Lansing was found by police with a gunshot wound around 8:49 p.m. Monday.

He was then taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

LPD says they are still interviewing people and following up leads, but at this time no one has been arrested.

