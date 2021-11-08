LPD looking for person that hit and killed motorcyclist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Police Department’s Accident Investigators need help finding a car and person that fled the scene after crashing into a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle did not survive the crash.

The crash happened on Sunday around 4:57 p.m. near south Martin Luther King Blvd. at Hughes Road.

Police say they are searching for a silver Acura “RDX” with damage to the driver’s side.

If you have information regarding this vehicle or have seen it you should call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4800.