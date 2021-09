LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department need help identifying the two people shown in the picture above, who are subjects in a larceny.

The alleged larceny took place on Monday August 16 in the 1200 block of E. Michigan Ave.

LPD detective Walt Kim is asking for your help if you know who these people are.

You can call the police department at 517-483-4600 or you can call detective Kim at 517-483-6940 or you can message their Facebook page.