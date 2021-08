LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was found dead in the water near S. Clippert St. on the Lansing River Trail in Lansing Township, police tell 6 News.

The man was spotted by a kayaker face down in the water around 6:15 p.m. today.

As of right now, the cause of death is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

The age and race of the man are also still unknown at this time.

The Lansing Township Fire Department was on the scene as well.

6 News will keep you updated as more information comes in.