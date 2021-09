LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 1:34 p.m. today the Lansing Police Department was called to the 5600 block of Taffy Pkwy where a 22-year-old had been shot.

The man had been shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim refused to give any details about the shooting, police say.

LPD says at this time there are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.