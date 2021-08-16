Man suspected of double-homicide on Baker St. in Lansing in police custody

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department says the suspect for two homicides on the 600 block of Baker St. in Lansing is in police custody at another facility for an unrelated crime.

On May 1, 2021 around 1:48 a.m. LPD officers found 29-year-old Kelsey Cross Coon-Lennon and 39-year-old Harley Thomas Owens dead in a home in the 600 block of Baker St. They had both been shot.

The suspect is a 40-year-old man.

At the time of the shooting, former LPD Chief Daryl Green released the following statement: