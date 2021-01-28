3 City of Lansing-owned sites up for redevelopment, Mayor Andy Schor says

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Mayor Andy Schor today announced the opportunity for proposals to be submitted for several City-owned properties to be redeveloped.

The previously announced Build Lansing program properties have been available on the City of Lansing website, and the City has now initiated a Request for Information (RFI) process for the development of several strategic cityowned sites.

Request for Information submissions will be accepted through Friday, April 9, 2021.

“The City of Lansing controls several properties that can be developed to create new investments, jobs and vibrancy in our city. This Build Lansing initiative will play a critical role in advancing the City’s continued economic and residential growth,” Mayor Schor said.

The development of key city-owned sites will positively impact our commercial corridors and neighborhoods throughout the city,” said Mayor Schor.

RFIs were issued for three publicly owned sites, including:

• 1020 West Hillsdale Street on the west side of Lansing (vacant land)

• 500 East Kalamazoo Street on the east side of Lansing (two current City parking lots)

• 6726 South Washington Avenue on the south side of Lansing (the former Life O’ Riley

property)



The Build Lansing Initiative aims to dispose of and meaningfully develop publicly owned property

within the City of Lansing. Inquiries regarding the RFI process may be directed to Don Kulhanek,

City of Lansing Development Manager, at 517-483-4050 or Don.Kulhanek@lansingmi.gov.