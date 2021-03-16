Mayor Andy Schor supports passing of the American Dream and Promise Act

FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts that militant organization abroad, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, relied on to raise money for their operations, officials announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor today announced that he has joined a bipartisan coalition of Mayors from across the country to support H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act.

Through the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Schor has signed on to a letter urging the U.S. House of Representatives to pass the American Dream and Promise Act which would enable people who have lived in America since they were children and built their lives here to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship if they meet certain criteria.

“Lansing is one of the most diverse cities in the state of Michigan and it’s imperative that we welcome all who have chosen to make their homes here to become Americans. Passing of the American Dream and Promise Act will protect and allow longtime residents to continue to live in and contribute to the Lansing community.” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the American Dream and Promise act this week.