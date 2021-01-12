Lansing Mayor calls on Gov. for National Guard assistance amid Capitol protests

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor agreed to send Governor Whitmer a request asking her to call on the Michigan National Guard ahead of the planned armed protest at the Michigan Capitol on Inauguration Day.
The letter comes after Mayor Schor was asked by Lansing City Council President Peter Spadafore to request state security in the event of violence. The request was for the National Guard to assist Lansing Police if a violent disturbance in the downtown area surrounding the Capitol building occurs.
Lansing is the Capital City, and I am a firm believer in the First Amendment right to protest at our state Capitol but let me be clear: this does not mean that anyone has a right to incite violence or destruction in Lansing’s downtown. I remain hopeful that any protests at the Capitol and in Lansing’s downtown this weekend and through Inauguration Day remain peaceful. However, given recent events in Washington D.C., we must prepare for the worst. The Lansing Police Department is working with the Michigan State Police and other police agencies to ensure the safety and security of our downtown and calling up the National Guard to protect Lansing’s downtown ensures that their resources are also available to respond effectively to any violent agitation downtown.
For 213 years, the United States has had peaceful transfers of power. What happened at the U.S. Capitol last week was an attack on our democracy. We will see a transfer of power and inauguration of President Joe Biden. Unfortunately, Lansing and all state capitals must be ready to protect against those that would use violence to protest this transfer of power.”
Mayor Andy Schor.