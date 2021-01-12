Lansing Mayor calls on Gov. for National Guard assistance amid Capitol protests

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor agreed to send Governor Whitmer a request asking her to call on the Michigan National Guard ahead of the planned armed protest at the Michigan Capitol on Inauguration Day.

The letter comes after Mayor Schor was asked by Lansing City Council President Peter Spadafore to request state security in the event of violence. The request was for the National Guard to assist Lansing Police if a violent disturbance in the downtown area surrounding the Capitol building occurs.