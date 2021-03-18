Mayor Schor extends 2020 City of Lansing: income tax filing deadline to June 1

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. It’s the time of year to start thinking about taxes – what’s ahead and what can be done now to manage. But the upcoming tax filing season is going to be trickier for many Americans due to rampant unemployment, working from home and general upheaval due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the City of Lansing will extend its 2020 City of Lansing income tax filing deadline from April 30, 2021, to June 1, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS has pushed back the federal tax filing deadline to May 17, 2021, and the City of Lansing will follow suit allowing residents and businesses additional time to file their income taxes.

“Lansing will get through this pandemic and be stronger as a result. For that to happen, we need to do all we can to help those who live and work in Lansing. Yesterday, the federal government announced it will push back income tax collections for a month, and Lansing will also give residents and workers an additional month to file their income taxes,” said Mayor Schor. “Like the IRS, I urge taxpayers to file as soon as possible but recognize the necessity of having additional time.”

Income Tax Payments can be made: