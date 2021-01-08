Mayor Schor makes appointments to boards and commissions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor today announced the following appointments to City of Lansing Boards and Commissions. All nominees have been vetted by the City of Lansing and meet the qualifications as required by City Charter.

Capital Area Transportation Authority Board

Darlene “Dusty” Fancher, City of Lansing member of the for a term to expire September 30, 2023. Fancher has a background in public transportation at the state level. Re-appointment requires consent of City Council.

Elected Officers Compensation Commission

Gillian Dawson, At Large member of the Elected Officers Compensation Commission for a term to expire October 1, 2027. Dawnson is a Michigan State University graduate looking to get involved with the community. Re-appointment requires consent of City Council.

Planning Board

Thomas Patrick Morgan, At-Large member of Planning Board for a term to expire June 30, 2024. Morgan is Current Ingham County Commissioner, former Tri-County Regional Planning Commissioner, former chair of Ingham EDC, former East Lansing Planning Commissioner, among other boards. Appointment requires consent of City Council.

Police Board of Commissioners

Samuel Brewster, 2nd Ward member of the Police Board of Commissioners for a term to expire December 31, 2024. Brewster currently serves on the Neighborhood Watch Advisory Board as treasurer and is also active with Neighborhood Watch. Appointment requires consent of City Council.

Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance

Brenda Henderson, for a term to expire August 1, 2021.

Dr. Farhan Bhatti, CEO of Care Free Medical in Lansing, for a term to expire August 1, 2021.

Dr. Renee Canady, CEO of Michigan Public Health Institute, for a term to expire August 1, 2021.

Dr. Fareeha Naz, Pediatrician, Sparrow Hospital, for a term to expire August 1, 2021.

Travis Harris, Sr. Client Solution Specialist, PNC Bank, for a term to expire August 1, 2021.

Karen Tate, M.D. candidate 2021, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, for a term to expire August 1, 2021.