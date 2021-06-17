Mayor Schor plans to hire more police to combat gun violence

LANSING, Mich. —- Today, Mayor Andy Schor announced a proposal to add five new Lansing Police Officers to the Department, in response to the increase of gun violence throughout the city.

The new hires would be paid through the federal grant that the City was awarded as part of the Community Oriented Police Services (COPS) Hiring Program (CHP). The new officers would be be a part of increasing nighttime law enforcement, neighborhood patrols, and disbanding illegal gatherings that have turned violent.

The Lansing Police Department was given a total of $625,000 to pay for the salaries and benefits of five entry level officers.

In a statement, Schor explained the need for hiring additional officers,

“We are facing a tragic increase in gun violence, not only here in Lansing, but across the country. One life lost is one too many. We have to focus on both prevention and enforcement. My administration has taken many steps toward prevention, but we need additional officers to increase enforcement and the ability to answer resident calls for service.”

Schor also encouraged the City Council to approve the grant as soon as possible,