Meet the hidden heroes of the pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Doctors and nurses have been on the frontlines of this pandemic. Right alongside them are environmental service technicians, who are the people working to keep the hospitals clean and sanitized.

Stacy Lamb is an environmental service technician at Sparrow Hospital. Lamb applied several times to work at Sparrow. Finally, she got the job in March of 2020.

“Sweet! You know, I can have my dream job,” Lamb said.

But then, her dream job turned into a nightmare. COVID-19 hit during her first week.

“I was in training and we were hearing about this new disease that was coming,” Lamb said.

Lamb started the same week things started shutting down in Michigan. But she didn’t throw in the towel.

“If everybody quits and nobody sticks around, then the world really is going to end. You know, it’s never gonna get better,” Lamb said.

Healthcare workers are nursing people back to health in this pandemic, and in her own way, Lamb is too.

“Go in, and clean the room as best we can in our allotted time. And try to socialize as much as we can in that time, and then get out and move on to the next room,” Lamb said.

Families can now visit their loved ones at Sparrow Hospital on a limited schedule. On the days families can’t come in, Lamb is there.

“Her just going in on her family about like, ‘Oh this is what my kids did this is what my grandkids did. These are their ages and all that.’ It just perked her right up,” Lamb said.

But Lamb said she doesn’t see herself as a hero.

“I don’t wear a cape, I can’t fly…you know, to me that’s a hero,” Lamb said.

However, just like a hero, she puts others above herself.

“I’m not going to be scared by something I have no control over… I want to help people,” Lamb said.