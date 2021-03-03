Michigan tourism industry has ‘painful’ 2020, cautiously optimistic for the future

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s almost the one-year mark into the pandemic and covid-19 has affected nearly every industry imaginable — with tourism hit as hard as anything.

On Wednesday the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau released their annual report for 2020 and while it was worse than they could have ever predicted, they say there’s reason for optimism moving forward.

“No travel, no events, no dining out, no gatherings,” said President of the GLCVB Julie Pingston.

When all of those things are canceled, it’s going to be a hard year for tourism.

“Unfortunately our industry was the first and one of the most significantly impacted sectors of the economy,” said Eric Sudol, a member of the GLCVB. “After a full year now, our industry remains down over 50% from where we were prior to the pandemic.”

Numbers across the board were down drastically in Mid-Michigan and perhaps no stat shows that better than hotel occupancy.

“< The region typically averages 64% annually, when occupancy dropped to 18% one week in April and struggled to reach 20% for the month, things definitely looked bleak,” Pingston said. “By year end our local visitor economy was down 40% since the onset of the pandemic.”

The GLCVB says nearly 200,000 leisure and hospitality jobs were lost last year in Michigan. But with restaurant capacity set to increase to 50 percent later this week, officials have hope.

“Optimism for the future is strong,” Pingston said.

That’s partially because stigma around travel is slowly changing and the Pure Michigan campaign is finding new ways to promote it.

“The message we need to all use is that maybe you’re not ready to travel yet but as soon as you are make sure you do it safely,” said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan.

And with the ‘Pure Michigan’ budget down from $35 million to $15 million, ,they’re not marketing nationally this year, instead focusing on keeping people in the state.

“We need to encourage people to go to places they’ve not been to before,” Lorenz said. “Michigan has been known forever as a great place to go for natural environments…but we also have really interesting urban communities and city experiences to offer.”