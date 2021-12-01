MSP issues a ‘patrol alert,’ focusing on speed in Lansing today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re driving in the City of Lansing today, you’ll want to be careful.

The Michigan State Police First District Twitter account announced today that troopers from the Hometown Security Team will be in Lansing from 12:00-4 p.m. today.

The troopers will be focusing on speeds and careless and reckless driving.

They did not say where they will be stationed.

The MSP First District Twitter account also reminded people to buckle up.