MSP looking for homicide suspect in the Lansing area

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police are looking for 40-year-old Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, known as “Zeke” in connection to a sexual assault/homicide at a residence on South Isabella Road in Union Township.

Troopers and detectives from the Mount Pleasant State Police Post were called to the residence in Isabella County on Sunday around 3:15 a.m.

MSP First District says they believe Gardenhire could now be in the Lansing area.

🚨WANTED SUBJECT🚨: Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, also known as “Zeke”. He is wanted for an active homicide warrant for his arrest. Possibly in the LANSING AREA. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the tip line at MICHTIP LINE 877-616-4677. https://t.co/5q4okWNp09 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 7, 2021

Gardenhire is a 6-foot-1, 180 pound black male with black hair and brown eyes. Police say there is an active homicide warrant for his arrest.

The MSP says their crime lab is processing the scene and is an ongoing investigation.

This morning at 3:15 AM, investigators from the Mount Pleasant State Police Post were summoned to a residence on South Isabella Road, Union Township, Isabella County for an alleged sexual assault / homicide investigation. Investigators have obtained information on a potential — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) June 6, 2021