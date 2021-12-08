MSP to be on the lookout for speeders in Lansing today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Drive extra slow in Lansing today.

The Michigan State Police First District Twitter announced that they will be patrolling in Lansing today.

🚓PATROL ALERT🚓: Troopers from Hometown Security Team (HST) will be in the city of Lansing from 10 am to 2 pm today working with @LansingPolice. We will be concentrating on speeds, careless & reckless driving. Also don’t forget to #BuckleUp. pic.twitter.com/q07Ef7sLVX — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) December 8, 2021

MSP said troopers from their Hometown Security Team will be working with the Lansing Police Department from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. today.

They will be looking for speeders and careless and reckless drivers.

And lastly, they reminded people to Buckle Up.