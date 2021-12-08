MSP to be on the lookout for speeders in Lansing today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Drive extra slow in Lansing today.

The Michigan State Police First District Twitter announced that they will be patrolling in Lansing today.

MSP said troopers from their Hometown Security Team will be working with the Lansing Police Department from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. today.

They will be looking for speeders and careless and reckless drivers.

And lastly, they reminded people to Buckle Up.

