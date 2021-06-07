NAACP to host Lansing mayoral candidate forum

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, the Lansing Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will be hosting a Mayoral Candidate Forum from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The forum is intended to help residents learn about the candidates prior to the Aug. 3 primary.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and candidates Kathie Dunbar, Melissa Huber, Farban Shekh-Omar, and Patricia Spitzley are scheduled to attend the forum. The event is to follow a question and answer format, where members of the public will be able to ask questions and candidates will be able to respond directly.

Carlton Evans, chair of the Lansing NAACP Political Action Committee, expressed just how essential this election is:

“This upcoming Mayoral election is critical because the people have many concerns about the direction of Lansing. It’s important that we give residents an arena to gather information about the candidates to help them make an informed decision.”

According to a press release from June 7 those interested can access the forum through the Lansing Branch NAACP’s website, by clicking on the Facebook and Instagram icons. Additionally, there were be a Zoom meeting linked here, using the Zoom meeting ID number 936 4895 4272, or by dialing (646) 558-8656.