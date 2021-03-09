NCG Cinema bringing 100 jobs to Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — NCG Cinema is bringing over 100 new jobs to Michigan as the industry prepares for new releases and the return of the moviegoing experience.

The theater has immediate openings for full and part-time floor staff and management positions,

across its 10 different locations in Michigan.

The job fair will take place in the Lansing theater, which is centrally located at 2500 Showtime

Dr in Eastwood Towne Center, on Saturday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event is open to anyone interested at a job at any of their Michigan locations.



“We are thrilled for the opportunity to bring more jobs back to Michigan. It’s going to be an

exciting next couple of months for the industry with some great blockbuster films coming out. NCG is looking for people to help deliver an amazing moviegoing experience for our guests, and we look forward to welcoming all applicants from across the state at our job fair in Lansing this weekend.” Jeff Geiger, CEO at NCG Cinema.



Interested candidates can fill out an applicant information form at

https://ncgmovies.com/mijobfair/ to reserve an interview time during the job fair.

Pre-registering is not required to attend, but it is encouraged. All candidates who participate in

the job fair will receive a free movie pass.