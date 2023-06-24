LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You might notice a savory smell in the air if you are driving near the Lansing Lugnuts’ stadium Saturday.

In case you didn’t know, the people behind the famous Lansing Foodies Facebook group is putting on its first-ever Olive Burger Festival.

It’s happening at Jackson Field until 7 p.m.

There are a total of nine different vendors at the festival, with one contender taking home the title of ‘Best Burger’ at the end of the night.

According to their website, Lansing Foodies is the brainchild of Erin and James Brains, who started the social media group back in 2017.

They started the group because “they loved food and wanted to find the best eats in the Lansing area.”

Erin Brains is thrilled to be hosting the festival at Jackson Field.

“This is a great opportunity for people to come together and celebrate one of Michigan’s most beloved foods,” she said.

But it doesn’t stop there. Lansing Foodies is trying to get the first half of its namesake on the map as the Olive Burger Capital of the World.

There’s a Change.org petition too. As of Saturday afternoon, it has 1,360 signatures. That’s just 140 shy of the 1,500 goal.