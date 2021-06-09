One person stabbed during mental health checkup in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An employee of Community Mental Health was stabbed today while performing a client a welfare check, Lansing Police told 6 News.

Sergeant Brent Sorg of the Lansing Police Department tells 6 News the incident happened in the 1200 block of Lathrop St. in Lansing.

It’s unclear if the person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital but she was described as having “non-life threatening,” injuries.

The suspect has been taken into custody and officers tell 6 News she will undergo a mental health evaluation.