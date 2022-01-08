Person barricaded in Lansing home after firing shots outside

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—At 4:50 a.m. Saturday Lansing Police responded to a call for shots fired on the 4900 block on Pleasant Grove Rd. and W Jolly Rd.

When officers arrived the person was firing a weapon out of a home.

The person is now barricaded inside their home and Lansing Police are asking people to avoid the area.

🚨🚨🚔🚨🚨 Please AVOID the area – Pleasant Grove Rd. between Reo Rd and W. Jolly Rd. (4900 block) Large POLICE operation in progress. pic.twitter.com/Ry2rtvm57l — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) January 8, 2022

This is a barricaded situation and Lansing Police are asking people to avoid the area. This post will be updated as we learn more information.