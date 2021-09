OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Heavy rain rolled through the mid-Michigan area this afternoon that lead to some roads temporarily being closed.

E. Grand River and parts of Clippert St. were closed to traffic due to some of the flooding.

In addition, Okemos Rd. and Grand River Rd. were temporarily shut down and some cars were stuck in the water.

Take a look at the photos and videos we were able to gather throughout the area.