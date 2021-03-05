“Please don’t kill him” Ingham Co. denies charges against officers in violent Lansing arrest

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Ingham County Prosecutor Carol A. Siemon announced today, her office would not authorize charges, against three Lansing Police officers, seen making an aggressive arrest in November on Baker Street in Lansing.

You can see raw video of that arrest in the video above. 6 News received the video from a viewer and in this video, you can see a person being detained on the ground by several Lansing police officers.

At the start of this video, you can see several police officers wrestle a man to the ground, and then you can hear an officer yelling at the man to get on his back several times. Several punches are thrown by at least one officer, striking the man on the ground.

The officers involved were:

Alex Rojas, 2-year officer

Morgan Schafer, 2-year officer

Alec Slobin, 4-year officer

Siemon released the following statement in regards to the denial of charges:

Local and national incidents of police violence have led to an all-time low for confidence in the police and criminal justice system, eroding already fragile relationships between police and the communities they serve, and impeding cooperation by victims and witnesses in combating crime. 2020 saw the largest single-year increase in poverty ever recorded in the United States- and we know that increases in poverty are closely linked to increases in crime. In addition, during the Covid-19 pandemic individuals and communities already struggling have suffered catastrophic economic pressure. This pandemic has strained the institutions responding to stressors, including hospitals and other emergency health care and community-based groups that prevent or interrupt violent behavior. So, when our office reviews police behavior for possible criminal charges, it occurs in the framework of a time of reduced trust that police and prosecutors are responding fairly, justly, and equitably to all members of our community and that we are accountable to the community if we don’t. My office review of police actions for criminal cases is to whether an individual’s actions rose to the level of violation of a criminal statute provable beyond a reasonable doubt. This is not a review of whether a different response by any individual on that day might have been better. It is not second-guessing the involved community member or the three LPD officers. It is not an Internal Affairs or employment review for discipline, nor can it hold individuals accountable in the way that a different process, such as a police oversight board or a civil lawsuit may be able to. This review, like each warrant review our office undertakes, looks at the available evidence and the law, and determines if there is a basis to issue criminal charges. We cannot authorize criminal charges in the absence of sufficient evidence. Today we announce that it is our determination that the evidence does not support beyond a reasonable doubt that Officers Rojas, Schafer, and Slobin committed a crime and, therefore, warrant requests for all three officers are denied. Concurrently, we are exercising our prosecutorial discretion to not issue requested criminal charges of resisting and obstructing a police officer against Mr. Hardy. Acknowledging the very real concerns of the historical aspects of police-community interactions and how what may start as minor interactions too often lead to violence or death, our office implemented a new policy to review Resisting and Obstructing Police Officer cases in August 2020. Following that policy, we are exercising our discretion to not issue R&O charges against Mr. Hardy since, under all the circumstances, it is not in the interests of justice to charge him. These decisions come in the context of trying to address the historical wrongs of our criminal justice system and to partner with our community and local law enforcement agencies to re-imagine what keeping our communities safer and more fair, just, and equitable looks like. With all the real challenges of the pandemic, continuing into the present, there are many conversations about the intersection of the criminal justice system, the legacy of racism in all of our institutions, and the historical defunding of the social net, including mental health and substance use disorder services, children’s programs, housing, employment, and education. Most of us agree that our communities want and need better ways to address our societal problems. What that looks like varies considerably. Locally, there are many discussions and efforts to change the dynamic- from LPD’s July 1, 2020 policy to no longer initiate traffic stops for most defective equipment violations; to a new East Lansing study group looking at creating a police oversight commission; to calls from some community groups to defund the police and reallocate resources; to broad-based support to bring new violence-interruption and mental health programs to Ingham County; to a review of local ordinances, police policies, and practices; to looking at police reform (training, policies, practices, augmenting law enforcement with social workers and other community outreach); to potentially lifting some responsibilities and burdens from the police and have them returned to non-law enforcement and the community to address substance use disorders, trauma response, and many mental health, poverty, and housing issues that are arguably more appropriately addressed by others than the police. The specific legal decision that we are making today is in the context of the overall time and circumstances in which we live, but the decision is made based on the facts, evidence, and the law. Utilizing this case as part of an ongoing conversation, we can explore creating new expectations and response for police interactions with community members, and hopefully reduce or eliminate future situations that place community members and law enforcement at risk. Carol A. Siemon, Ingham County Prosecutor

Shortly after the incident, all three officers were put on paid administrative leave for their role in the arrest.

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green briefed the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office and requested the Michigan State Police to help in the investigation of the incident, more specific to the actions of the officers and the response to the resistance during the arrest.

“I really feared the worst. I thought I was going to see someone, someone’s life taken in front of me. I was really afraid,” said Brandon Hayduk who sent the video of the rest to 6 News. “Even in simple combat sports you’re never allowed to strike someone in the back of the head and I watched a man held down and struck in the back of his head multiple times, by multiple people,” Hayduk said. “That could kill someone alone.”

Hayduk could be heard shouting “Please don’t kill him” toward the end of the video.

“The Department holds all employees to the highest standards. The LPD Internal Affairs Unit will

thoroughly investigate this incident and determine if the officers violated any policy,” stated Chief

Daryl Green.

“Michigan State Police completed their criminal investigation of the incident and submitted their

comprehensive reports to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office who ultimately determined they

would not be seeking criminal charges. Following department policy, the LPD Internal Affairs

division will begin an investigation on the incident. LPD will provide an update when the internal

investigation is complete,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

This story has been corrected, a previous version of this story indicated Michigan State Police were involved in the arrest, when in fact the officers involved were from the Lansing Police Department. We regret this error, and it has been fixed.