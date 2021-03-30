Potter Park Zoo announces Summer hours

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — If you are looking for a family-friendly activity this summer, Potter Park Zoo announced its extended, summer hours.

You will be able to visit the park between the hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Thursday, April 1 and continue through Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day).

Zoo admission is $7 for Ingham County resident adults, $14 for non-resident adults, $5 for resident seniors (60+), $12 for non-resident seniors, $5 for children age 3-12, and free for children under 3. Parking is $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents.

Potter Park Zoo is located at 1301 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing, Michigan. For more information, call (517) 483-4222 or visit www.potterparkzoo.org