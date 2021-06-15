Rotary Park homicide victims identified

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has identified the two homicide victims from the shooting early Monday morning in Rotary Park.

The first victim is 19-year-old Damon L. Johnson and the second victim is 16-year-old Marshawn M. Beard.

Around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Lansing Police officers responded to reported gun fire at the 300 block of North Cedar, also known as Rotary Park, where four teens were shot and two passed away.

When LPD arrived, they found Damon L. Johnson dead on scene and a 14-year-old girl who had also been shot and was injured.

While the police were on scene, they were told that two other teen victims had shown up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Marshawn M. Beard died from the injuries he had gotten, while a 17-year-old is now in stable condition.

The investigation team continues to gather evidence, conduct interviews, and locate witnesses, they said. They ask for continued support during this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Troy Johnston 517-483-6867, Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867 or message the Lansing Police Facebook page.