Skating rink returning to downtown Lansing this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 3,300+ square foot synthetic skating rink will open tomorrow in downtown Lansing.

The rink was opened originally in 2020 as a partnership with the Capital Region Community Foundation and local businesses.

“I am thrilled to once again announce that we will have outdoor skating available in Lansing this winter season,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I encourage residents and visitors alike to visit downtown Lansing this holiday season for skating, shopping and eating local.”

Visitors will not only get some time on the ice but will be able to see the state holiday tree and listen to holiday tunes.

Those interested in skating must have their own skates and follow all rink rules.

The rink will be open daily until 10:00 p.m.